Xiaomi sells 2.5 million smartphones, TVs and accessories in 2.5 days of festive sale

While there are reports that Xiaomi may cede its lead position in the overall smartphone shipments in India to its rival Samsung, it looks like it won't happen anytime soon. The reason is that the Chinese company is the leader when it comes to online shipments. The ongoing festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon have added to a surge in the online smartphone shipments.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Mi Super Sale on mi.com, Xiaomi is claimed to have sold over 2.5 million devices in just a span of 2.5 days. This is definitely an admirable feat depicting the popularity of the Xiaomi products.

As per the company, 2 million units of smartphones were sold showing that the prime focus will be on smartphones while TVs and accessories were also included. And, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, the budget smartphone priced starting Rs. 5,999 is the best-selling smartphone during this sale. It touts that the top 10 bestselling smartphones on the online retailer Amazon were from Xiaomi.

When it comes to the other products, it states that 100,000 units of TVs and 400,000 units of accessories and ecosystem products were sold during this sale. This includes the newly launched Mi Home Security Camera, Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S and more.

Xiaomi smartphones on discounts

During the ongoing sale, a slew of Xiaomi smartphones are available at a discount. Notably, the Mi Mix 2 gets a price drop of Rs. 7,000 taking it down to Rs. 22,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at Rs. 2,000 and is priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the two variants respectively. The Redmi 6 Pro is available at an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000, Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 and the Mi A2 is priced at Rs. 14,999.

Discounts on other products

While the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch model is priced at Rs. 13,499 after a Rs. 500 discount, the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 20,999 after a Rs. 2,000 discount. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs. 699 and the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs. 1,399. Both are available at a Rs. 100 discount. The Mi Band HRX Edition is available at just Rs. 999 after a Rs. 300 discount.

If you are interested in buying any of these Xiaomi smartphones, then you should hurry up to get your hands on them right away as the stocks might dry up soon.