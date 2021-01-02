Just In
Xiaomi sells 350,000 Mi 11 Smartphones In Just 5 Minute
Xiaomi has sold off a huge number of the Mi 11 smartphones in just a couple of minutes. According to the number shared by the company, the brand has taken orders for a massive 350,00 Mi 11 smartphones in just 5 minutes. That means the company has sold 7,000 units of Mi 11 per minute.
The Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched in 2019, and it is the first smartphone in the world, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It also comes with some features that make the Mi 11 a true flagship smartphone.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications
The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a massive 6.81-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a completely bezel-less design with a tiny punch-hole display and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Coming to the hardware performance, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top-of-the-line model offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with no microSD card slot.
This is also a 5G capable smartphone. On top of that, the device also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone does have a stereo speaker setup with support for stereo surround sound effects.
A 4,600 mAh battery fuels the Mi 11 with support for 55W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Just like the iPhone 12 series, one has to buy the charger separately, and the company will only include a charging cable in the retail box.
As of now, there is no confirmation about the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 in India, Considering the Chinese price, the base model of the Mi 11 is likely to be priced around Rs. 50,000 in India.
