Xiaomi 'Shop & Win' Contest Lets You Win Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S For Free

Xiaomi is celebrating its 5th anniversary in India. Well, the company entered the Indian market on July 15, 2014. While we are a few weeks ahead of the launch of the Redmi K20 series in India, the company has announced many promotional offers and deals as a part of the 'Shop & Win' contest for its fans in the country.

Well, as a part of its 5th anniversary celebrations, Xiaomi is offering a chance for its fans in the country to get their hands on the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 for free. But there are some requirements to be eligible to win any of these smartphones for free.

Xiaomi 'Shop & Win' Contest Details

Xiaomi will host the 'Shop & Win' contest from June 28 to July 19. During this period, it will select five lucky winners via a draw every Friday. Buyers making a purchase of Rs. 1,000 and above either on Mi.com and the Mi Store India app will be eligible for the weekly lucky draw.

Win Redmi Note 7 Series Phones

Earlier this year, after getting separated from Xiaomi, the sub-brand Redmi launched a slew of new smartphones under the Redmi Note 7 series. The Redmi Note 7 was launched starting from Rs. 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched starting from Rs. 13,999. Recently, the company launched the Redmi Note 7S for Rs. 10,999 onwards. And, it is gearing up to launch the Redmi 7A in India in July.

During the 'Shop & Win' contest, you will be able to win any of these smartphones provided you are picked in the lucky draw to happen every Friday. Notably, the company will away one unit of Redmi Note 7S and two units of Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 each for every lucky draw.

The winners of the lucky draw will get coupons that can be used to redeem the devices. Basically, the winner will have to use the coupon code during checkout to get the device for free. Only the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space of all these Redmi smartphones will be available under the offer and this offer is available for all users across India except for Tamil Nadu.

Our Take On Xiaomi's Sale

Well, Xiaomi is a market leader in the smartphone and smart TV brands in India. The company is also gearing up to become the leader in other categories such as smart bands and IoT devices. If you want to purchase any Xiaomi product, then you need to wait for a few more days as there will attractive deals during the anniversary sale.

