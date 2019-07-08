Xiaomi Smartphone With Periscope Camera On Cards, Hints Patent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

These days, smartphone brands are focusing a lot on almost all features. And, there is great emphasis on the camera department and capabilities. We have already seen flagship smartphones from Huawei and Oppo including the P30 Pro and Reno 10X Zoom feature a periscope lens for insane photography experience. Now, it looks like Xiaomi is joining the bandwagon.

As per latest speculations, Xiaomi appears to be working on a smartphone with a periscope lens. But there is no clarity regarding when we can expect this upcoming smartphone to be launched and the other aspects of the device.

Xiaomi Smartphone With Periscope Lens

As per a report by a Chinese publication MyDrivers citing the company's recent application carrying the title 'Camera Components and Electronic Devices', it appears to be working on a device with a periscope lens. The patent shows that the application number is CN201822150093.2. Though it was filed in December last year, it has been released to the public only a few days back.

The Xiaomi patent leaves a hint about the camera components described by the company including the main lens and an auxiliary lens. By setting the main lens and an optical axis perpendicular to the light axis of the main lens and by making the inlet of the periscope lens fit with the main lens' light outlet, the auxiliary lens can be used without increasing the main lens' thickness.

Could It Be Mi Mix 4?

Though there are claims that an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will use a periscope lens as seen in the patent filed by the company, there is no clarity regarding when the device will be launched. Also, there is no word regarding the name of the smartphone that will use this camera arrangement. As it is a premium feature, we can expect it to be used by a high-end smartphone such as the Mi Mix 4.

Recently, we came across reports that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 could be launched in the coming months with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Previous speculations have also hinted that an upcoming smartphone from the company might use a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor.

What To Expect?

Given that an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is all set to be launched with a periscope lens, we can expect it to be a rival to the other high-end smartphones with superior camera specifications. But we need to wait for more details from the company.

