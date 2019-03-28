ENGLISH

    Xiaomi teases Mi Foldable smartphone, tipped to launch by June 2019

    Xiaomi teases new video for Mi foldable smartphone. It seems that the company will launch the device by the second quarter of 2019.

    By
    |

    Xiaomi VP Wang Zhang back in January this year released a video in which he was using a Mi foldable phone, after the video release it was expected that the phone will be launch anytime soon. However, that didn't turn into reality so far. Now the company is once again back with a new video which teases the foldable smartphone. The teaser suggests that the phone will be launch soon.

    Xiaomi teases Mi Foldable smartphone, tipped to launch by June 2019

     

    Xiaomi teases a short 10-second long video which showcased the phone being operated while fully open like a tablet then folded by both the sides into a smartphone. The teaser video also shows that the users who are using the foldable phone in the video operate the phone with gesture control which is a feature of Android 9.

    Xiaomi teases Mi Foldable smartphone, tipped to launch by June 2019

    The video teaser was posted on Twitter from @Xiaomishka account. The upcoming Mi foldable smartphone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the second quarter of this year around April to June. The device is said to cost you half of what Galaxy Fold comes with.

    Let's see when you can witness the global launch of the device. Till then stay tuned with Gizbot for more updates on smartphone and gadgets.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
