Xiaomi To Begin Shipping Mi 10T, 10T Pro In India Starting November 3

Xiaomi has recently announced its latest flagship Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro in the country. At the launch, the company did not share any information regarding availability. Now, the company reveals via its official site the handsets will ship in the country starting November 3. Both models are listed on Flipkart with a pre-booking option. The e-commerce site is also highlighting November 3 as the release date.

To recall, the price of the Mi 10T starts at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Pro model will be available at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. You get Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options for both handsets. However, the Pro model has another Aurora Blue color.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Specifications

Both Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro share some identical features. Both phones flaunt a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display which offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. For software, both models run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. Besides, you get the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC on both phones.

For imaging, both models come with a triple rear camera setup. The Mi 10T has a 64MP main sensor, while the Pro model offers a 108MP main lens. However, other sensors of the handsets include a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, both feature a 20MP front-facing camera. Besides, the battery capacity also same on the both phones. There is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 33W fast charging.

Considering the features, the handsets will give tough competition to the recently launched OnePlus 8T. The latest flagship from OnePlus also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

However, both Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro offer a 144Hz refresh rate display, while the OnePlus 8T has a 120Hz display. In addition, the 108MP main senor of the Mi 10T Pro will be a plus point.

