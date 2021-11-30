Xiaomi To Launch 120W Smartphone In India: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, we know that several smartphone brands such as Oppo, Realme, and Vivo among others are gearing up to unveil smartphones that support over 100W fast charging technology. Now, as per a recent report, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is in plans to take the wraps off a new device that could feature a whopping 120W fast charging.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Chinese company is in plans to launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India. These smartphones were unveiled in the company's home market in China. While the high-end Note 11 model could be launched in India with the rebranded moniker Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, there are speculations that it could be unveiled mostly before January 2022, which hints at a December launch.

In another development, the Xiaomi 11T Pro battery was spotted on the BIS certification database with the model number BM58. The listing suggests that the Xiaomi 11T Pro could be the device that will arrive with 120W fast charging in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Specifications

Talking about the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the device bestows a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate 120Hz, a punch-hole cutout, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under its hood, the Redmi smartphone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage space that can be expanded up to microSD.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 4500mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support. The connectivity aspects include a 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro makes use of a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone features an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to microSD. The other aspects of the smartphone include a vapor chamber, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The soon-to-be-launched Xiaomi smartphone comes bundled with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and dual-band Wi-Fi. There are three cameras at the rear with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP tertiary macro lens with 3x support. The other aspects include a 16MP secondary sensor while the rear camera supports 8K video recording along with HDR10+.

If Xiaomi brings a new smartphone with support for 120W fast charging support, then it will raise the benchmark for the competition. Also, it will bring a new level of smartphones with similar fast charging technologies to the Indian market. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the same. Until then, we need to take this with a grain of salt.

