Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Today; Livestream Details, Specifications & Price

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil a Redmi Note 11 series smartphone worldwide today, around 8 p.m. GMT+8 (5:30 PM IST). The Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro have already been released in the global market, hence the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the sole phone that is still to be released.

The phone was first released in China, and it was then released in India as the Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge earlier this year. Xiaomi has released a variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India that differs from the Chinese version. On the other hand, the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, is expected to reach global borders at today's launch event.

Redmi Note 11 Series Phone Launch Teased

Xiaomi announced the global debut of the Redmi Note 11 series smartphone on Twitter. The teaser says "We're back!" The ultimate Redmi Note is coming your way. Only at the global launch of the #RedmiNote11Series in March 2022." The teaser does state Ultimate Redmi Note, which points to a new Redmi Note 11 smartphone.

Separately, a tweet from Xiaomiui claims that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is already available for purchase in offline outlets around the world. As a result, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the most likely handset to be announced, rather than a new Redmi Note 11 series handset.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Expected Specifications

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro, both of which differ from the Chinese model in terms of specs. With the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Xiaomi could accomplish the same thing. The key specs of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ worldwide unit are revealed in a tweet released by Xiaomiui.

The 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. A MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset is at the heart of the phone, which is combined with a 4,500 mAh battery that enables 120W HyperCharge rapid charging. The Note 11 Pro+ also boasts JBL speakers.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a triple camera arrangement on the rear, which includes a 108MP f/1.9 Wide Angle Primary Camera, an 8MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 Macro Camera. Face recognition, auto flash, ISO control, autofocus, continuous shooting, digital zoom, HDR mode, and exposure compensation are just a few of the features included. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 Primary Camera for selfies.

Internal storage on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is 128GB. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE and 5G network connections, as well as USB Type-C, Glonass, A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n, NFC, and Mobile Hotspot connectivity.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Expected Price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G costs around Rs. 20,999 in India. At amazon. in, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G costs around Rs. 20,999. This is the base edition of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which comes in Phantom White, Mirage Blue, and Stealth Black colors.

