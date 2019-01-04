Xolo Era 4X with Face Unlock launched for Rs. 4,444: Specifications and features

Xolo, a brand of Lava has made a comeback into the Indian smartphone market after a long interval of over a year. The latest model launched by the company is the Xolo Era 4X. It has been teased on Amazon India along with the key specifications. The listing confirms that the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 4,444 and will go on sale from January 9 exclusively via the online retailer.

The Amazon India page also details the key features of the smartphone and claims that it will be available with the enticing 30-day money back offer, which Lava provides for its consumers. Notably, the latest Xolo smartphone becomes one of the budget smartphones in the country with Face Unlock feature.

Xolo Era 4X specifications

The Xolo Era 4X smartphone is listed to bestow a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9 and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass protection on top. As of now, there is no word regarding the hardware aspects such as processor, storage capacity and RAM. But it is teased that the device will arrive with an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front alongside a dedicated selfie flash.

One of the notable aspects of the smartphone includes Face Unlock for biometric authentication. Similar to the other budget smartphones, this one also misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor. The other goodies of the Xolo Era 4X include dual 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and a decent 3000mAh battery.

Given that the sale of this smartphone is all set to debut in the coming days, we can expect the company to reveal further details regarding the Era 4X soon.

Prior to this, Xolo had launched three smartphones in the Era lineup - Era 3X, Era 2V and Era 3 in October 2017. All these smartphones come with the one-time screen replacement offer as well. These devices use a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC, 4G VoLTE and dual SIM support. Back then, these phones were based on Android 7.0 Nougat.