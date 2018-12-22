ENGLISH

10 most preferable budget smartphones of 2018

Here are some of the best budget smartphones those were launched this year.

    In India, a majority of users in India prefer buying budget-friendly devices. Considering the demand, budget smartphones have come a long way from having basic specifications to being equipped with advanced features. As we are nearing the end of this year, here is a list of a few best budget phones of 2018. These smartphones offer the best value for money in terms of specifications, features and build.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A has been launched in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue and is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Notably, the device received a price cut recently and again went back to its original launch price.

    Realme C1

    Realme C1 was a surprise launch from the company. The smartphone was launched for Rs. 6,999 and later received a price hike, which takes it up to Rs. 7,999. This is one of the first budget smartphones to be launched with a dual camera module at its rear. It also sports a notch display, which gives a good screen space.

    Asus Zenfone Lite L1

    Asus launched two Zenfone smartphones in the budget price bracket in India to compete against the Redmi 6A. These are the Zenfone Max M1 and Lite L1. The Zenfone Lite L1 is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be available at a lesser price of Rs. 5,999 during the festival season.

    Moto E5

    Moto E5 is an impressive offering in the affordable market segment with a pricing of Rs. 9,999. It features decent specifications such as 3GB RAM but its USP is its capacious 5000mAh battery that is touted to last for over 2 days.

    Honor 7S

    Huawei's sub-brand Honor came up with a new budget phone called the Honor 7S. Unlike most of the other budget smartphones, this one comes sans the notch and dual-lens camera module. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 making it an affordable option.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    The Redmi 6 comes in four colors - Rose Gold, Black, Gold and Blue. It will arrive in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 7,999 and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 9,499.

    Nokia 5.1 Plus

    Launched alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs. 10,999. It is touted to deliver impressive gaming performance and arrive with AI capabilities. The device also looks great with a contemporary design and quality build.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 11,999. It is one of the bestselling models of the year.

    OPPO A3s

    Oppo has priced the Oppo A3s smartphone at Rs. 10,990. Despite the budget pricing, it comes with dual rear cameras, a full-screen display, an octa-core processor and AI-powered selfie camera.

    Honor 7A

    Earlier this year, Honor 7A and Honor 7C were launched in India. The Honor 7A is priced at Rs. 8,999 in the country. It comes with a dual camera module at its rear, support for Face Unlock and other interesting aspects.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
