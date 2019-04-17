ENGLISH

    Xolo ZX to be launched on April 25; gets listed on Amazon

    Xolo ZX is all set to be launched in India next week.

    By
    |

    Lately, domestic brand Xolo has been attempting a comeback into the Indian smartphone arena. Now, the details regarding the device and its complete specifications have been revealed by a listing on Amazon. Also, this smartphone is all set to be launched on April 25, claims the listing.

    Xolo ZX to be launched on April 25; gets listed on Amazon

     

    As per the listing, the upcoming smartphone appears to feature all the necessary aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop notch and Face Unlock. Notably, the listing does not reveal any information about its pricing and availability except for the launch date.

    Let's take a look at the complete details of the smartphone from here.

    Xolo ZX listing

    The listing on Amazon suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with support for Theatre Mode. The display is seen to feature a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. On the hardware front, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with an octa-core processor teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. We can expect it to support additional storage as well.

    Talking about the camera department, the Xolo smartphone is believed to be launched with dual cameras at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary depth sensor with AI Refocus feature and dual-tone LED flash. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with AI Studio Mode to adjust focus and skin tones and add bokeh effect in selfie portrait shots.

    When it comes to the design, the Xolo ZX appears to have a gradient finish as seen in the previously leaked photo with the color transitioning from blue to purple depending on the light. The device is listed to be fitted with a 3260mAh battery with support for AI Battery feature that will charge it from 0% to 100% within two hours.

     

    Read More About: xolo news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
