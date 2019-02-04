ENGLISH

You and Realme Days sale debuts today: Get discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and more

Realme has announced four days of sale on account of Valentine’s Day.

    A few days back, Realme was in the headlines as it slashed the pricing of its selfie-centric smartphone - Realme U1. Now, the company has announced the 'You and Realme Days' promotional campaign on account of Valentine's Day. It is a four-day sale starting from February 4 and will go on until February 7.

    You and Realme Days sale debuts today: Get attractive discounts

     

    During this sale, there will be enticing discounts and offers on Amazon, Flipkart and the official Realme website. It is said that buyers can avail multiple offers during this sale via the company's website. In addition to this, there is a 15% discount on using MobiKwik for the payment.

    'You and Realme Days' sale discounts and offers

    As per the company, there will be various themes and devices on various days. Today, the first day is called "Love for Selfies". If you buy the Realme U1 during the offer, then you will get the Realme Buds for free. You can get this offer only at specific times - 12 PM, 3 PM and 6 PM. Notably, there will be limited stocks, so you can get the freebie only if you hurry up to buy the smartphone.

    Notably, the Realme U1 has received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 13,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variants.

    The second day is called "Love for Entertainment". During this sale, select buyers of Realme C1 will get Rs. 500 worth movie vouchers. There will be a lucky draw on February 8 to select buyers will get the vouchers.

    During the third day - "Love for Games", select buyers of the Realme 2 Pro will get free Google Play vouchers worth Rs. 500. And, the winners will be announced via a lucky draw on February 8. The last day on February 7 is aimed at those who travel a lot. Buyers of the Realme Tech Backpack on the last day of the sale will get the Realme Buds for free. Again, this offer is applicable only at 12 PM, 3 PM and 6 PM similar to the first day of the sale.

     

    Notably, the Realme C1 will be available for Rs. 6,999 after a discount of Rs. 500 during the second day of the sale. Also, Realme C1 (2019) will go on sale for the first time in the country for Rs. 7,499 on the same day. And, the Realme 2 will be priced at Rs. 9,499 and buyers will get 30 days of exchange plan as well at Re. 1. Finally, the Realme 2 Pro will get Rs. 1,000 discount during this sale.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
