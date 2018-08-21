You can now grab a brand new Honor 8 Pro for just Re 1

Honor has been releasing some impressive smartphones for all budget categories. The company had recently introduced Honor 9N and Honor Play targeting the budget and mid-tier segment of users. Now, the company has some exciting offer for the users in store. The Honor 8 Pro which was launched back in July 2017 can be availed for just Re 1. Yes, that's correct; you can now grab the Honor 8 Pro for just Re 1. The device comes with an original price tag of Rs 29,999.

According to a report from BGR, users will be able to grab the Honor 8 Pro at this price at 11.45AM today. The smartphone will be up for sale at the Honor India's website. At this price, I am sure users will not let the opportunity slip away. This is what you need to do in order to avail this offer.

Firstly, you will need to register for the flash sale by visiting Honor India's online store (https://www.hihonor.com/in/index.html) and then save your address information. In order to avoid the last-minute rush users can go online a few minutes before the sale begins. As mentioned earlier the sale will begin at 11.45AM.

If a user is able to add the device successfully to their shopping card then all they need to do is make an online payment of Re 1. Once the process is complete the Honor 8 Pro will be shipped to address which the user has saved while registering for the sale.

To recall, the Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch 2K display which has a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels with 515PPI. On top, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. For imaging, the device uses a dual-rear camera setup which comprises two 12MP sensors which capture images in color and monochrome respectively. For capturing selfies and making/receiving video calls, there is an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device comes with an onboard storage 128GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The Honor 8 Pro is powered by a huge 4000mAh battery which comes with a support for fast charging. The device comes with a Type C USB port for charging and data transfers.