    YouTube For Android Gets Improved Galaxy Z Flip "Flex Mode" Via New Update

    By
    |

    YouTube has started dishing out a new update to its Android app which is intended to improve an important feature on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The latest update brings an improved "Flex Mode" to the device. This feature will now primarily allow the device to better make use of the app when it is semi-folded. Here is all you need to know:

    YouTube For Android Gets Improved Galaxy Z Flip “Flex Mode”

     

    What Is Flex Mode And How It Works?

    The Flex Mode is a dedicated firmware for foldable smartphones. This feature gets activated when a device has been partially folded for easy usage. Samsung had released this feature for its foldable smartphones and had earlier integrated it in in-house apps including 'Camera'. Its primary function is to resize the apps and its features (like a split-screen) for easy usage.

    The new update which YouTube has released for the Galaxy Z Flip will enhance this "Flex Mode" and users will now be able to see the video separately from the comments, description, and other details. Basically, the upper half will be playing the video, while the bottom half will display the remaining content. Now the device will have better support for 16:9 videos YouTube.

    Earlier, Google also released an update to improve the Flex Mode for its Duo video calling app. It is good to see that the search giant is proactively working on improving the Flex Mode support for its apps on the Galaxy Z Flip. While we can't say if any other app is in line to get a similar update, but it would be nice to see some more apps on board with the same feature.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hardware Details

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch foldable display that has an FHD+ resolution. There is another 1.1-inch OLED display on the front when the device is in a folded state. This smaller outer panel displays all the notifications and also doubles up as the camera viewfinder.

     

    Powering the Galaxy Z Flip is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which is accompanied by 8GB DDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. But, the handset runs on Android 10 OS and comes with One UI 2.0 skin. It uses 12MP+ 12MP primary camera and a 10MP snapper upfront for selfies. The device gets its fuel via a 3,300 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

    samsung YouTube news
    Thursday, April 23, 2020, 14:35 [IST]
