ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Debuts With Quad-Camera, FHD+ AMOLED Display

ZTE has announced a new 5G smartphone for the masses. The latest entrant to that joined the company's 5G product portfolio is the Blade 20 Pro 5G. The company has announced this handset in China. The device is selfie oriented as it packs a 20MP snapper up front. Other highlights include a mid-range Snapdragon processor and an FHD+ AMOLED display. Below is the entire spec-sheet along with the pricing.

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Full Specifications

Starting with the fascia, the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G has a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED display. The panel delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The curved display features a waterdrop notch which stores a 20MP camera for selfies. This lens has an f/2.2 aperture.

At the rear, the vertical quad-lens module packs a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP lens which has an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone uses the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The handset is announced with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There will be additional microSD card support. The software here is Android10 OS which is layered with MiFavor 10 OS.

Besides the 5G network support, the unit gets offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC connectivity options. The unit will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery unit. There will also be 18W fast charging support.

As of now, the company hasn't revealed the pricing of the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G. The handset will be available in a single Blue color option. ZTE is also yet to reveal the availability of the Blade 20 Pro 5G in the international market and some information is likely to emerge soon.

