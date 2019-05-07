ZTE Blade A7 is a premium looking affordable smartphone for Rs 6000 News oi-Vivek ZTE Blade A7 has a water-drop notch display design

Along with the flagship ZTE Axon 10 Pro, the company has also launched the super affordable ZTE Blade A7 smartphone in China, aimed at the first time smartphone buyers. With a price tag of 599 Yuan or Rs 6,000, the ZTE Blade A7 is one of the most affordable ZTE smartphones that we have seen recently.

Premium looking design

Though the ZTE Blade A7 is an entry-level smartphone, it still offers a lot of features that are usually seen on a flagship smartphone. The device has a gradient back panel, albeit, a polycarbonate one, which looks premium but might be susceptible to scratches even with typical day to day usage.

At the front, the device has a water-drop notch display, and not every day we see a smartphone under Rs 7,000 price tag with a similar display design. There is no fingerprint sensor on the ZTE Blade A7, which is a bit of a bummer.

Specifications

The device has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with a water-drop notch design, and there is a bit of a chin on the top and the bottom portion of the display, which is pretty standard in a budget smartphone.

The MediaTek Helio P60 SoC powers the smartphone with 2/3 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the SIM slots.

The primary camera is located at the top left corner, which is a 16 MP sensor, which is capable of shooting 1080p videos, whereas, the ZTE Blade A7 has a 5 MP selfie camera with similar video recording capabilities. Android 9 Pie OS powers the smartphone with custom MiFavor 9.0 UI skin on top.

Price and availability

The ZTE Blade A7 is available in Blue, Black, and gradient colors. The base variant retails for 599 Yuan or Rs 6,000, and the high-end variant with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 699 Yuan or Rs 7000. The device will go on sale from 17th of May across various e-commerce platforms in China.