ZTE Blade V 2020 Primary Specifications Tipped; Launch Expected Soon

The Chinese smartphone maker ZTE is said to be working on a new mid-range smartphone called the Blade V 2020. The device is said to hit the shelves sometime soon in the European region, but a specific date is yet to be announced. A new leak has just surfaced online which reveals some of the expected hardware. Details are as follows:

ZTE Blade V 2020 Leaked Specifications

A leaked poster of the ZTE Blade V 2020 has been shared on Twitter via Sudhanshu Ambhore suggests the upcoming device will have similar design traits as the ZTE a1 5G phone. The latter is currently selling in the Japanese market.

This means the Blade V 2020 will also arrive with punch-hole display design and will have a square camera module accommodating four sensors. The device is said to launch with an FHD+ display that will measure 6.53-inches and will offer 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution.

It will feature the punch-hole on the top left which is the most common design approach we have seen in a while. At the rear, the quad-camera setup is tipped to comprise a 48MP primary sensor which will be accompanied by an 8MP lens. It is also said to pack an additional 2MP sensor and the fourth sensor could be a ToF lens.

The punch-hole is speculated to house a 16MP sensor to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls. The fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication is also placed on the rear panel and is circular in shape. Under the hood, the ZTE Blade V 2020 is said to make use of the MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

The device is likely to arrive with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is said to offer up to 512GB storage expansion provision. Software-side could be handled by the Android 10 OS, but it can't be said for sure just yet.

It is expected to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit, but its fast charging capabilities are undisclosed. As mentioned earlier, the device is said to arrive soon in Europe, but no official confirmation has been announced. But, we will keep you posted on its arrival and all the latest details.

