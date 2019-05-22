ZTE launches super affordable ZTE Blade A5 2019 with an 8 MP selfie camera News oi-Vivek ZTE Blade A5 2019 is powered Unisoc processor

ZTE has launched a new entry-level smartphone, the ZTE Blade A5 2019. The Blade A5 2019 is an affordable smartphone, which might be a great tool for the first time smartphone buyers. However, as of now, the ZTE Blade A5 2019 is only available in Russia.

Looks and design

The design and aesthetics of the ZTE Blade A5 2019 a step ahead compared to other entry-level smartphones, which costs around $1000 or Rs 7000. The device has a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display and the smartphone offers a fancy looking polycarbonate back panel. With respect to I/O, the phone has a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Unfortunately, the smartphone is available only in two colors (Blue and Black).

Specifications

The ZTE Blade A5 2019 offers a big 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The display is protected by tempered glass, and the smartphone is powered by Unisoc SC9863A quad-core chipset with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

On the optics front, the smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone supports connectivity features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the primary SIM card slot also supports 4G LTE and VoLTE.

A 2600 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone, and the latest affordable smartphone from ZTE runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with MiFavor 9.0 UI skin, which offers a ton of customization.

Price and availability

In Russia, the ZTE Blade A5 2019 will be available from the 22nd of May 2019, and the device retails for RUB 6,490 or Rs 7,000. The device will be available in blue and black color. Stay tuned to GizBot to get up to date with the latest tech news and announcements.