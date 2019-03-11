ENGLISH

    ZTE patents foldable smartphone with clamshell design

    ZTE jumps the bandwagon of foldable devices.

    The age of foldable smartphones seems to be coming upon the industry as major smartphone manufacturing companies such as Samsung and Huawei have already showcased their futuristic foldable phones.

    Now, ZTE seems to be the latest entrant in the race. The company has filed for a new patent with the World Intellectual Property Office, reported LetsGoDigital. The patent shows a foldable device with a clamshell design. However, the device isn't a flush fold though, as the lower half of the device will still be visible after folding.

    The design would allow users to see notifications, time, date, and other information without having to unfold the device. This might not be a disruptive design, but it wouldn't make the device completely useless when folded. This could be ZTE's version of an always-on display.

    Also, the design doesn't seem to sport a front-facing camera, however, it does have cameras on the rear panel. This raises questions like how the device will capture selfies. ZTE might have a solution for that if the design goes beyond the patent stage. This isn't the first time a clamshell design has been proposed. Samsung was also reported to be working on a similar form factor by Korean outlets last year.

    Besides, Samsung is also reportedly working on two more foldable smartphones. According to a report by Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter," the South Korean company is working on a clamshell and an outward folding design. If the reports are to be believed, these smartphones will see the light of day later in 2019 or early 2020.

     

    Moreover, Corning has also started developing a truly folding glass for such smartphones. Corning is working on the development ultrathin, bendable glass which is 0.1 millimeters thick and will be bendable to a 5-millimeter radius, reported Wired.

