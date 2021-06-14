How To Permanently Delete Your WhatsApp Account News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app, which is owned by Facebook is used by several millions of users across the world. Of late, the messaging app is hitting the headlines from time to time as it is getting new features that will benefit users. However, WhatsApp is also in the headlines for its new privacy policy.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp revised its privacy policy and stated that onlythose users who accept its new privacy policy will be able to continue using the platform. There were speculations that users who do not accept the new terms will experience limited functionality. While there is enough clarity right now, many users have switched to rivals such as Telegram and Signal among others.

If you are one such user who has migrated to another instant messaging platform and want to delete your WhatsApp account fearing data sharing, then you can either deactivate your WhatsApp temporarily or delete it permanently. Do keep in mind that WhatsApp lets you delete your account forever but there is no option to deactivate the account temporarily.

How To Permanently Delete Your WhatsApp Account

If you want to permanently delete your WhatsApp account, then you can check out the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to Settings -> Account -> Delete my account.

Step 3: Key in your mobile number in the international format (include +91 for Indian numbers).

Step 4: Choose the 'Delete my account' option.

Step 5: Select a reason to delete your account.

Step 6: Click on Delete my Account.

Note that WhatsApp might take up to 90 days to delete your account from the moment you give the request to delete your WhatsApp account and the related information. Even if you delete your account, your friends can view the previous messages you sent. As your account is no more, you will not appear on the contact list of your friends on the platform. You will be removed from all groups that you belong to on WhatsApp. Also, your number will be disassociated with WhatsApp.

If you want to rejoin WhatsApp, then you can reinstall the app with the same number and continue using it. However, you will get your previous chats only if you backup your data before deleting it.

Best Mobiles in India