Realme C3: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

The handset has debuted as a successor to the Realme C2 and is the first handset by the company that ships with Realme UI out-of-the-box. It carries some of the traits from its precursor such as the waterdrop notch display, dual-rear cameras, and a big battery.

It is announced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 for 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration respectively. But, what makes the device stands out from the crowd; let's find out:

Realme C3: The Good

Tall Aesthetics; Not A Fingerprint Magnet

The Realme C3 looks taller than its predecessor and skips the conventional diamond-cut pattern as the Realme C2. The company has opted for a blend of gradient-matte texture.

This gives it a different feel and makes it less slippery. It basically is a sunrise-like design that Realme had first experimented with the Realme 5i.

Thankfully, even with gradient design, the handset doesn't pick up fingerprints. So, you won't have to worry about flaunting the handset with it getting dirty. You can also skip a case, if you don't want to make it feel bulkier.

The dual-camera setup is placed vertically on the top left and has a bulging design. The keys and ports are also placed tactically. You get the power key on the left, while the volume rockers along with the SIM card tray on the left. At the bottom, it features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB port, and the speaker grille.

Tall Display Delivers Crisp Output

The Realme C3 packs a 6.53-inch LCD display which offers an 89.9 percent screen-to-body-ratio, an HD+ resolution, and a tall 20: aspect ratio. It has a waterdrop notch similar to its predecessor positioned at the center-top which the company is calling as ‘Minidrop'.

The display appears punchy and delivers well in terms of color output and brightness levels. We are yet to test the sunlight legibility. You can tweak the color temperatures, toggle dark and Eye Care mode on/off from the settings. The tall form factor and 720P resolution should allow for decent media playback feedback.

Dedicated MicroSD Card, Latest Software

One of the most positive aspects of the Realme C3 is the latest software version. The handset is launched with Android 10 OS and is the first device by the company to offer the Realme UI out-of-the-box.

The UI is similar to the Color OS, with minimal changes in the UI. It does have some bloatware. The presence of a dedicated microSD card is another welcome feature on the Realme C3.

It hasn't been long since smartphone manufacturers have started phasing out the dedicated microSD card and replacing it with a hybrid SIM slot. This restricts a user from using two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously. But, that's not the case with the Realme C3.

Realme C3: The Bad

Downgraded Rear-Camera

The Realme C3 features a dual-lens camera module at the rear panel. The setup comprises a 12MP primary sensor combined with another 2MP sensor for bokeh shots. If you recall, its predecessor, i.e, the Realme C2 also had a dual-lens module, but packed a bigger 13MP sensor.

It isn't clear why the company downgraded the camera instead of adding a high-end sensor. But, that could be a move for an effective cost-cutting. The cameras can shoot HDR images and record 1080p@30fps videos.

The device supports Chroma Boost mode as well which we have seen on the high-end Realme smartphones. This should allow it to improve imaging quality. The camera seems suitable for daylight shots, but we can't yet comment on its low-light imaging capabilities. We will be coming up with the camera review in the coming days.

The Minidrop notch upfront packs a 5MP snapper to click selfies and for video calling. It has an f/2.0 aperture and can click software-based portrait shots. The front camera is also capable of capturing Panorama shots and timelapse. So, you can click some decent images for social media uploads.

Bulky Form Factor, No Fingerprint scanner

While the shining-sunshine textured design gives the handset a cool look. The thick and hefty form factor might let you down. A slim design would have definitely added to its appeal. Moreover, there is no dedicated fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. So, you will have to work around with standard security features like password protection and face Unlock.

Realme C3: The X Factor

MediaTek Helio P70 Processor Backed By 5,000 mAh Battery

The Realme C3 packs the MediaTek Helio P70 processor with up to 2GHz clock speed. This chipset also drives some popular devices like the Oppo F15, Oppo Reno 2F, and the Vivo V15. Aiding the chipset is up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

This mid-range processor allows for smooth user experience and we expect fewer lags and faster processing speed. Its performance with graphic-hungry games like PUBG and Asphalt 9 is yet to be tested.

Lastly, a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery is what will keep the processor ticking. It is good to see that Realme has packed a bigger battery unit in its budget smartphone.

But, there is no fast charging support; which is fine; keeping in mind it's priced under Rs. 8,000. It is unknown how much backup it will deliver, but we expect it to last over a day with a single charge and moderate use.

Realme C3: Hit Or A Miss?

The Realme C3 feels like a mixed bag. It is a good looking phone, but is thick and bulky. It is packed with essential features like dual-cameras, a beefy 5,000 mAH battery, and a dedicated microSD card.

The company undoubtedly had a good run in the sub Rs. 10,000 segments last year in India. And it seems like it will follow the trend this year as well. Besides, at an asking price of Rs. 6,999, you get a good quality feature-rich smartphone. Stay tuned with us till we come up with a comprehensive review of the unit.