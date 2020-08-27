Samsung Galaxy M51 Teaser Page Goes Live On Amazon Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the highly rumored smartphones that is all set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. We have already come across several details such as its key specifications, the possible design, and the alleged price point. Now, the e-commerce portal Amazon India has started teasing the launch of the Galaxy M51.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Amazon Teaser

Well, Amazon has created a microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M51 with the tagline 'Meanest Monster Ever'. This microsite confirms that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will feature a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera sensor. It does not divulge the launch date of the smartphone but has the 'Notify Me' option suggesting that it could go live soon.

Besides the presence of a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen, the teaser page on Amazon India also sheds light on some of its key features in the form of a quiz. And, it hints that the Galaxy M51 will arrive with a monstrous 7000mAh battery and a sAMOLED+ display.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Leaks And Rumors

Previously, we have come across a plethora of leaks and rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy M51. One of the reports revealed what looks like the official renders of the smartphone. It showed the presence of a quad-camera setup at its rear and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. In addition to this, many previous reports have given us an idea of what we can expect from the smartphone in terms of specifications.

Going by these reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. It is likely to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC under its hood with varying RAM and storage configurations. The imaging department is believed to make use of a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and a 32MP selfie camera sensor housed within the punch-hole cutout.

And, the USP of this upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to be the massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Given that the battery capacity has been confirmed by the Amazon teaser, we can expect the Galaxy M51 to be a major upgrade to the existing Galaxy M series smartphones with a 6000mAh battery.

