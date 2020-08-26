Samsung Galaxy M51 Massive Leak: Renders, Complete Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M series is known for launching several new smartphones that are bestsellers in the market. The latest one that is all set to hit the shelves is the Samsung Galaxy M51. Recently, we came across reports regarding the launch date of the device in India. Now, the leaked renders and key specifications of the device have been leaked.

The Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu has shared the leaked renders and complete specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. This leak comes soon after the report suggesting a mid-September launch date emerged online. It shows that the Galaxy M51 could be priced between Ram 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Design

From the leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy M51 design is clearly seen and it appears to be reminiscent of that of the Galaxy M31s. There appears to be a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display for the selfie camera sensor and skin bezels around the screen. The right edge of the smartphone seems to have the power button that doubles as the fingerprint sensor and volume controls. And, the left edge seems to house the SIM tray.

Moving on its rear, the Samsung Galaxy M51 appears to flaunt a quad-camera setup arranged in a rectangular shape with the Samsung branding and LED flash. It also shows that the device will come in Black and White color variants.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Rumored Specs

From the previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is believed to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone's hardware department is likely to comprise an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset along with varying RAM and storage options and run Android 10 topped with One UI.

The tipster also notes that the Samsung Galaxy M51 could feature a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary lens and a 5MP fourth macro lens.

The other goodies expected from the upcoming Samsung smartphone include a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a capacious 7000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Furthermore, it is said that the Galaxy M51 will be bundled with standard connectivity aspects and weigh in around 213 grams as it is believed to get the power from an enormous battery.

Best Mobiles in India