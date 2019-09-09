Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Launch: 90Hz Curved Display, 100MP Camera, MIUI 11 And More Mobile oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi is gearing up for a big launch event in the homegrown market China. The company is likely to host its biggest event before the end of this year on September 24 to unveil the flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone. If some reports are to be believed, we might also get to see the MIUI 11 based on Android 10 for the Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might be the first smartphone to run on the company's upcoming custom ROM- MIUI 10. Based on the Android 10, the MIUI 11 is expected to come with better optimizations to offer faster and ad-free user-experience to the Xiaomi users.

As for the Mi Mix 4, the smartphone is expected to flaunt a 90Hz display with curved edges on both the sides to offer a true bezel-less design. Like the previous Mi Mix devices, the new Mi Mix 4 will likely flaunt an ultra-premium ceramic design.

For the cameras, the Mi Mix 4 will likely sport a newly developed 100MP camera setup, which is expected to be based on a Samsung-made sensor. It was previously reported that the Mi Mix 4 will boast a Samsung-made 108MP primary sensor. The Mi Mix 4 will also feature a pop-up selfie camera and will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

Some new reports suggest that the smartphone is expected to ship with a 40W fast-charging technology and not the 45W fast-charge support. As for the wireless charging, the Mi Mix 4 will likely support 30W wireless charging.

Some previous reports made it clear that the Mi Mix 4 will be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The octa-core CPU will be aided by 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal memory. This will make the new Mi Mix 4 force to be reckoned with.

We haven't got any official word on the launch date and the specifications of the Mi Mix 4; however, all leaks are rumours are pointing at a possible launch event in this month only. We will keep a close eye on the Xiaomi global launch event as the next Mi Mix flagship phone is going to be an exciting one that we would love to see in the Indian market.

Xiaomi is also hosting a big event in India on September 17, 2019. The company is hosting its 'Smarter Living 2020' event in Banngalore, where the brand will unveil a range of new IoT-enabled products. The highight of the upcoming event is likely to be the new Mi Smart LED TV. We might also see a new air-purifier, water-purifier and some other exciting smart products.

