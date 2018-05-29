Acer once again grabs 1st position in PC gaming segment in India

Acer, which is one of the known names when it comes to PC smartphones and PC manufacturer, has grabbed the 1st spot in the Indian PC gaming market. This is as per IDC's Q1 2018 report. Acer has at the moment 37% market share in gaming laptops and 21% share in PC gaming segment in India according to IDC's Q1 2018 report. Acer grabbed the position just by a small margin as compared to its rivals.

Acer has also attained the 1st spot in the gaming market. This included its popular Predator and Nitro gaming series. Acer in India has a wide portfolio of PC gaming products, which includes laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories specifically designed for beginners to professional gamers.

Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce that once again Acer has retained the No.1 position in the Indian gaming market by growing the market share across our gaming products. This is a result of Acer's strong focus on innovation and commitment in offering cutting-edge gaming products to Indian customers. Acer India has been at the forefront of pushing PC gaming envelope with our Predator and Nitro series and we are grateful to our fans, our partners and our customers for their constant support that has helped us achieve this milestone once again" he further added.

Acer has also shown consistent growth over the last few quarters in their gaming segment to grab the top spot consequently in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018.

Acer has been also working towards building a strong foothold in the Indian gaming industry. The company has achieved many milestones in the gaming industry by launching an array of innovative gaming products in India. Recently at Acer Global Press Conference 2018 in New York, the company introduced some powerful gaming laptops, desktops and accessories like Acer Predator Helios 500 laptop, Predator Orion 5000 desktop, Cestus 510 gaming mouse, and Predator gaming chair.