Acer shows-off new Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops

Acer has unveiled its new Predator Orion 5000 series gaming desktops. The company also released the mid-range Predator Orion 3000 series gaming desktops. It also expanded collection of Predator accessories designed to support gamers as they tackle their mission of choice.

Predator Orion 5000 Series



The new Predator Orion 5000 Series gaming desktops feature up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ 8700K processors paired with the latest Intel Z370 chipset1, up to 32 GB of Intel Optane memory for fast load times and improved responsiveness, and up to 2-way NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs in SLI1 so gamers can enjoy their favorite game titles at incredibly high screen resolutions, as well as premium VR experiences.

The Predator Orion 5000's chassis has a transparent side panel to show off its powerful internals and is EMI-compliant to protect users and peripherals from potential electromagnetic interference. Easy-open side panels allow users to quickly swap out components and cables during upgrades.

The IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design segments the system into different thermal zones and provides each sector with its own airflow tunnel to expel heat. A front mesh panel with dust filters allows the Predator Orion 5000 to inhale massive amounts of air while filtering out annoying dust. Additional features for core gamers include Killer LAN high-speed Ethernet, cradles for audio headsets, a carry-handle for portability and Acer's signature Predator design for aggressive yet refined styling.

Predator Orion 3000 Series



With up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs, the VR- ready Predator Orion 3000 supports 4K gameplay as gamers take aim at opponents on the battlefield with clarity. Like the 5000 series, the Predator Orion 3000 can be configured with up to 32 GB of Intel Optane memory to increase responsiveness and load times, and up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM to support lightning fast action while playing the latest titles.

The Predator Orion 3000 Series features the same attractive design language as its bigger brother, with a transparent EMI-compliant side panel1, RGB lighting, sleek lines, blue accents and built-in headset cradles. Excellent heat dissipation is achieved with a front-facing intake LED fan, mesh cover and rear exhaust for optimized airflow throughout the chassis.

Predator Gadgets and Accessories

Alongside the new Predator Orion 5000 and 3000 series gaming desktops, Acer has expanded its gaming gadget and accessory line to complete the gaming experience with consistent quality:

Predator Cestus 510: a customizable high-performance gaming mouse with an precise optical sensor that supports up to 16,000 DPI

Predator Gaming Chair: includes detachable cushions, superior ergonomics, and lumbar spine support to give players an edge on marathon gaming sessions

Predator Hard Case: protects the most valuable assets with a hard-as-rock outer shell and customizable foam inserts that fit exactly around your computer

Predator Aethon 500 extra-durable mechanical keyboard with a lifespan of 70 million strokes per key, customizable with 16.8 million colors

Predator Mousepad series available in plastic or fabric finishes with dramatic cinematic landscapes to keep the player in the game

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in July starting at $1,499; in EMEA in June starting at €1,699; and in China in June starting at ¥15,999.

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in October starting at $999; in EMEA in July starting at €1,299; and in China in July starting at ¥6,999.