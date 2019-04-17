ACT Fibernet partners with ZEE5, offers one-month free subscription to first-time users News oi-Priyanka Dua ZEE5 will be listed on the ACT Fibernet portal where existing customers can access premium content on the basis of their subscription status.

ACT Fibernet, a broadband Internet Service Provider (ISP) has Joined hands with ZEE5, an Over The Top (OTT) platform, to expand its OTT offerings.'

ACT Fibernet is onboarding a variety of video-on-demand content platforms to meet the entertainment needs of customers across all segments.

As part of the partnership, ZEE5 will be listed on the ACT Fibernet portal where existing customers can access premium content on the basis of their subscription status.

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, ACT Fibernet, commented, "ZEE5 as a platform provides entertainment across languages and multiple genres and we are very excited to bring their extensive offerings to our customers. In line with our brand philosophy 'Feel the Advantage', we aim to provide holistic entertainment experience to our customers and with the convenience to enjoy content from best of streaming providers in this category."

Additionally, first-time users can avail exclusive one-month free subscription through ACT Fibernet. However, this offer will be available at an additional cost of Rs. 99 across all the 17 cities where ACT Fibernet has its presence.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, "ACT Fibernet is a leader in the ISP space with phenomenal connectivity and caters to a premium audience. This partnership will help us widen our viewer base by many folds. Additionally, with this association, we also aim to make ZEE5 more accessible to our audience who can reap the benefits of our vast content library."

To recall, the company has also announced its partnership with Netflix in March this year.

The internet provider said that its customers who select from the newly introduced six-month and 12-month 'Entertainment' plans will get Netflix subscription through ACT Fibernet's bill.

This will also enable customers to receive an assured cashback of up to Rs. 350 per month on their bills, which will be added to their accounts.