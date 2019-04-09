ACT Fibernet launches ACT Stream TV 4K streaming device for Rs. 4,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu ACT Stream TV 4K offers a one-stop entertainment solution for users.

ACT Fibernet, India's largest fiber-focused broadband service provider has announced the launch of its first ever consumer product. Well, the talk is about the ACT Stream TV 4K device. It is powered by Android and is a move taken by the brand to offer innovative customer-centric solutions for enhanced user experience. This streaming device is touted to bring a transformation to the full-fledged entertainment segment.

ACT Stream TV 4K is a one-stop entertainment solution for users to enjoy their favorite movies, music videos, sports and TV shows from existing on-demand content providers and TV channels. It is powered by the brand's high-speed fibernet connectivity.

ACT Stream TV 4K price and offers

ACT Stream TV 4K streaming device is priced at Rs. 4,499 and is available with select plans. The device will be available for purchase after the commercial launch scheduled in May. It will be available via www.actcorp.in/streamtv4k.

ACT Fibernet will provide complimentary ACT Stream TV 4K device for 5000 select customers as an introductory offer. Customers will also get other exclusive offers such as discounted pricing on VOD apps, free access to pay-per-view content, downloaded apps from Play Store, extended trial periods on content apps, etc.

ACT Stream TV 4K features

ACT Fibernet has combined the latest technology and design trend for this streaming device. It is customized to offer a user-friendly and intuitive experience. There is a remote control bundled with the box and it features minimalistic keys and an ergonomic design that makes it easy to use and launch favorite apps in a single click.

The key features include 4K with Dolby Passthrough that lets users experience their favorite content to the fullest. It supports popular streaming apps such as Hotstar, Netflix, Hooq, Sony Liv, YouTube, Sun Nxt and over 3000+ apps on Google Play Store. Customers can also watch over 100 favorite Free-to-Air TV channels with this streaming device from ACT Fibernet.

It comes with a single click subscription that lets customers subscribe to premium content from existing OTT streaming partners and channels. It has tied up with ACT Fibernet and lets them pay for their subscription directly along with their monthly bill. Customers can watch their favorite programs for up to 24 hours with it.

It is powered by Android 9 Pie and includes Google Assistant to search for the desired content easily using voice commands. Also, it supports connecting external devices such as joysticks, USB drives and hard disks and carry out video chat with friends or play games.