Alert: Your conversations with Alexa are not safe, find out why News oi-Karan Sharma In the latest report, it has been confirmed by Amazon that there are employees in their office who listen to audio clips of Alexa devices to improve the response of Amazon's algorithms.

There are thousands and millions of user who are using Amazon Echo devices and talk to Alexa on a daily basis. They think that only Alexa is listening to them they don't know there are some other people sitting in the office of Amazon listing to them as well.

According to a report from Bloomberg, human reviewer at Amazon offices around the are receiving the copies of audio which you talk to the Alexa. The employees of the company listen to the audio, take note and adds annotations in order to enhance the response of Amazon's algorithms.

"We take the security and privacy of our customers' personal information seriously," an Amazon spokesman said in a statement emailed to Bloomberg. "We only annotate an extremely small sample of Alexa voice recordings in order [to] improve the customer experience."

According to the report Amazon has employees in Boston, Costa Rica, India, and Romania who listen to the audio file. These listeners interpret maximum 1,000 audio clips in their shift of 9-hour job.

It's not difficult to perceive any reason why Amazon would need to have some audio clips looked into by individuals. There's most likely not a viable replacement for having a person tune in to cuts and confirm that the software is deciphering them accurately.

"We use your requests to Alexa to train our speech recognition and natural language understanding systems," Amazon replies in a frequently-asked-questions page for Alexa.

According to the spokesperson form Amazon, representatives don't have direct access to data that can recognize the individual or record as a major aspect of this work process. The company also claims that "All information is treated with high confidentiality and we use multi-factor authentication to restrict access, service encryption and audits of our control environment to protect it."