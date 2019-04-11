ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alert: Your conversations with Alexa are not safe, find out why

    In the latest report, it has been confirmed by Amazon that there are employees in their office who listen to audio clips of Alexa devices to improve the response of Amazon's algorithms.

    By
    |

    There are thousands and millions of user who are using Amazon Echo devices and talk to Alexa on a daily basis. They think that only Alexa is listening to them they don't know there are some other people sitting in the office of Amazon listing to them as well.

    Alert: Your conversations with Alexa are not safe, find out why

     

    According to a report from Bloomberg, human reviewer at Amazon offices around the are receiving the copies of audio which you talk to the Alexa. The employees of the company listen to the audio, take note and adds annotations in order to enhance the response of Amazon's algorithms.

    "We take the security and privacy of our customers' personal information seriously," an Amazon spokesman said in a statement emailed to Bloomberg. "We only annotate an extremely small sample of Alexa voice recordings in order [to] improve the customer experience."

    According to the report Amazon has employees in Boston, Costa Rica, India, and Romania who listen to the audio file. These listeners interpret maximum 1,000 audio clips in their shift of 9-hour job.

    Alert: Your conversations with Alexa are not safe, find out why

    It's not difficult to perceive any reason why Amazon would need to have some audio clips looked into by individuals. There's most likely not a viable replacement for having a person tune in to cuts and confirm that the software is deciphering them accurately.

    "We use your requests to Alexa to train our speech recognition and natural language understanding systems," Amazon replies in a frequently-asked-questions page for Alexa.

     

    According to the spokesperson form Amazon, representatives don't have direct access to data that can recognize the individual or record as a major aspect of this work process. The company also claims that "All information is treated with high confidentiality and we use multi-factor authentication to restrict access, service encryption and audits of our control environment to protect it."

    Read More About: amazon alexa amazon echo news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue