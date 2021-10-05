Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: HDFC Bank Offers Detailed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is now live. For this sale, Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank in order to provide an instant discount of 10 percent on using the bank's credit or debit card for the purchase. Now, the partner bank has revised the discount and has come up with an interesting scheme for buyers.

As per the earlier terms, if you have already purchased via Amazon during the sale and exhausted the 10 percent discount on your HDFC Bank card, then you will be able to shop further and redeem the discount from October 5. Now, HDFC Bank has announced that the offers will be applicable until October 7.

Amazon HDFC Bank Offer

For more clarity, Amazon India offers a 10 percent instant discount, which is capped at Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI orders on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 while using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card from October 2 to October 7 during the sale. The limit of the discount will reset on October 5, which lets buyers who have already redeemed the discount of Rs. 1,500 by purchasing any product between October 2 and October 4.

The buyers will get a chance to avail the benefit again from October 5 to October 7. However, those who have not made any purchases can still avail the 10 percent instant discount policy.

Notably, to make sure to use their HDFC Bank card for the purchase on Amazon India, users need to enable the card for online shopping. It is important to set limits for online transactions as well. HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders can redeem the instant discount of 10 percent on purchasing products.

Talking about the discounts, Amazon offered a 10 percent discount or up to Rs. 1,500 off on non-EMI orders. The limit on the discount is Rs. 1,750 for EMI transactions. Notably, the minimum order value of the purchase should be Rs. 5,000, as per the previous terms and conditions. Now, after the revision from HDFC Bank credit card, the discount value is now up to Rs 1,250 for non-EMI orders and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI orders from October 5 to October 7.

It remains to be seen if the customers who have already redeemed the instant discount of 10 percent will also get the same maximum discount. For orders with a minimum value of Rs. 2,500, the HDFC Bank debit card discount is 10 percent or up to Rs. 1,000 on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. This is valid from October 2 to October 7 during the Amazon sale.

Besides this, Amazon is also providing Bonus Discounts for the owners of HDFC Bank credit cards during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Going by the same, buyers who purchase for Rs. 30,000 or above on a single order can get an additional flat discount of Rs. 1,500. Likewise, purchases of a single order of Rs. 1,00,000 or above will let buyers get an additional flat discount of Rs. 7,500 instantly. Also, buyers can club the various offers available to them to get maximum discounts.

