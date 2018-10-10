Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get flat 24% off on HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 laptop

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live and as a part of the sale, you can grab a wide range of products with some exciting discounts and offers. The e-commerce giant is offering great deals on smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 laptop is budget segment device which is also receiving a discount as a part of the ongoing Amazon Great India Festival sale.

The budget category laptop comes with an original price tag of Rs 32,917 and Amazon is offering a flat discount of 24 percent on the purchase of the device. This means following the discount of 24 percent you can get your hands on a brand new laptop for just Rs 24,990. This surely makes it an instant grab deal, so if you are looking for a budget laptop with some decent specs then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

As for the specs and features offered by the HP 15 AMD Ryzen laptop is backed by an AMD Ryzen 3 2200U processor. This is a dual-core processor which has a 2.5 GHz base clock speed. To take care of the graphics there is an AMD Vega 3 graphics card. The laptop comes with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The laptop gives a battery back up of up to 6 to 7 hours with one single charge and with light to moderate usage. Interestingly, the laptop comes with a support for fast charging using which the laptop can be charged from 0 percent to 50 percent under 45 minutes, which is pretty useful.