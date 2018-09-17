HP launches mini desktop 260 G3 for students

HP has announced the launch of the mini desktop to help students across India to learn, collaborate in schools and educational institutions across the country.

"Driven by our goal to empower students, HP has launched the mini desktop solution to enable easy and affordable digital learning for students across India," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India.

Starting at Rs. 19990/-, the new HP 260 G3 desktop will enable schools and institutes to set up or upgrade the computers in their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) labs, HP said in a statement.

The Pentium Dual Core with 18.5" Monitor is available at a starting price of Rs. 19990, while Intel Core i3 with 18.5" Monitor is available at a starting price of Rs.25990 and wireless keyboard will cost Rs. 1250.

"We are hitting a new price band with the HP 260 G3 desktop mini. With this, HP will be able to address the market's need for cost-effective desktop PCs. We are reaching out to schools and educational institutions in metro cities as well as those in smaller cities, where affordable digital learning devices can be highly useful," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said.

When paired with HP Integrated Work Center and HP EliteDisplay, teachers can read and present files effortlessly. With the wide range of input display connectors, documents can also be shared across multiple monitors.

Its rear thumb screw allows the unit to be opened easily and components are labeled and color-coded for easy replacement.

Furthermore, the new system runs Windows 10 Pro and houses memory up to 32GB of DDR4.