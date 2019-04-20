TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Amazon Music and YouTube Music now free on respective smart speakers
Amazon Music and YouTube Music now free on Alexa devices and Google Home speakers. But there is a catch.
After settling down the streaming dispute between both the companies Amazon and Google seems to be very friendly. The companies have announced that they are offering free music services for their respective smart speakers. Yes, this means Alexa device owners will get a free subscription to Amazon Music and Google Home speaker users will get YouTube Music services for free.
But do note that the free Amazon Music service will also come with ads which are unskippable. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription then you will get unlimited Amazon Music without any interruption of ads.
Same goes to YouTube Music it will also come free to your Google Home device along with ads. You can command your smart speaker to play like 'play jazz' and it will find a station to get you the song. Basically, it is similar to how Google Play Music's free tier works. But there is a catch you can't demand a specific album, artist or song on both the free offering of Amazon Music and YouTube Music.
Do note that the free Amazon Music subscription is currently available for only the US users. Meanwhile, YouTube Music free offering is limited to the following countries only.
US
Canada
Mexico
Australia
Great Britain
Ireland
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Norway
Denmark
Japan
Netherlands
Austria
Sadly the service is not yet available in India, but we can expect it soon arriving in the country.