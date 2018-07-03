Amazon Prime Day 2018 to happen on the 16th of July 2018

Amazon, the multi-national e-commerce website will be celebrating the Amazon Prime Day in 2018 on the 16th of July, where the company will be offering irresistible deals on a whole range of products, starting from electronics, books, and other things.

The Amazon Prime Day will be live for 36 hours US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Singapore, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. In the period of 36 hours, Prime users (paid Amazon subscribers can get best deals and offers).

Offers on Amazon products

There will be a lot of Amazon specific offers for Amazon basic products. Additionally, there will be offers on Kindle e-books readers, Alexa smart speakers, Amazon Fire tablets and other in-house gadgets from Amazon.

Amazon has also announced a bunch of new subscriptions, where one can get four months of Amazon Music subscription for just $0.99 (Rs 69), Three months Kindle unlimited subscription for just $0.99 (Rs 69) and up to $100 off on Echo Show ($229.9 to $129.9). These offers are applicable for Amazon US and the company is most likely to announce India specific offers in a day or two.

Prime membership for just Rs 129

Keeping the needs of the users in mind Amazon has introduced a monthly subscription plan of Rs. 129 which will provide the users with all the available Prime benefits for a month. This subscription plan is apt for the users who are not frequent users or just want to give Amazon Prime a try prior making any one-year investment.

Now, it seems that Amazon wants its Prime users to be happy by introducing more benefits for its Prime platform on a regular basis. Amazon Prime has also introduced trial room feature for the customers based out of the United States which allows the users to try out clothing and apparels prior making the purchase. Amazon also releases some of the best deals for the Prime members in days like Amazon Day sale which the company hosts each year and where most of the products are available at heavy discounts.