    Amazon Cancels re:Mars 2020 Event Over Coronavirus Pandemic

    By
    |

    Amazon will be canceling the re:Mars 2020 event, just like many other tech events due to coronavirus. The Amazon re:Mars is an annual AI event that primarily focuses on machine learning, robotics, space technology, automation, and more. However, the COVID-19 pandemic concerns have the event canceled now.

    Amazon re:Mars 2020 Event Over Coronavirus

     

    What Is Amazon re:Mars?

    Amazon launched the re:Mars event last year. The 2019 event features Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Landing AI founder and CEO Andrew Ng, actor and producer Robert Downey, Jr., among others. The event witnessed pioneering robotics demos that included a Mars rover, haptic robotic hands, and open-source prosthetic leg, 100+ learning sessions, workshops, and more.

    Amazon re:Mars 2020 Event Canceled

    Amazon had scheduled the event from June 16 to 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. The event organizers said in a statement that it would be canceled and the guests who purchased tickets will get a full refund.

    "We have been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19, and after much consideration, we have made the decision to cancel re:MARS 2020. All guests who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund of registration fees," reads the statement from Amazon.

    The Amazon re:Mars website has also been updated to include a similar message. "Over the course of the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to engage the community," the statement says. However, the re:Mars 2020 event stands canceled as of now.

    Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of many events including the Google I/O event, MWC 2020, and more. Apple has now decided to have an online event for the WWDC fall event. Plus, tech companies have issued work from home for its employees worldwide to stay safe from the virus.

    news amazon coronavirus
    Sunday, March 15, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
