AMETEK opens new Technology Solution Center in India

AMETEK, the US-based electronics instrument manufacturer has opened a Technology Solutions Center in Bangalore. The new center is said to help the company's electronic instrument and electromechanical products businesses grow in the country.

AMETEK Managing Director for India and the Middle East said "We are very pleased with our new Technology Solutions Centre. It represents a significant expansion of our technical and support capabilities in India and reflects the importance of our growing customer base in India. We now can provide customers with a wider range of services and support, including product demonstrations, training seminars, and application workshops, along with factory-direct service, repair and support,"

The new technology solution center is equipped with products from nearly 20 AMETEK businesses. It showcases the AMETEK solutions for Aerospace & Defense, Academia & Scientific Research, Automotive, Power, Metal, Pharma and Process Instrumentation. The other solutions showcased at the center include Factory automation, Precision manufacturing instruments and electro-mechanical devices.

As per the company, the customers are primarily among many of the country's leading companies in Among AMETEK India's customers are many of India's leading companies in aerospace; automotive manufacturing; energy production; glass, metal, and steel processing; industrial and academic research; ultraprecision manufacturing, and other high technology fields.

The company has invested US $5.5 million for the establishment of the Technology Solution Centre in Bangalore. The company further says that it is expecting that the center will be a great resource for the customers and will help them in designing the new products.

The company is celebrating its 10 years in the country and hopes for a strong growth. The company believes that the Indian market is a great resource for global R&D hub and sourcing and it is committed to investing in India's growth- Emanuela Speranza, VP & GM of AMETEK Europe, India, and Brazil.