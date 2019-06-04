Apple WWDC 2019 Brings Sign In With Apple To Improve Security News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple's biggest event the WWDC took place last night and the company has made a series of announcements which are going to bring a smile on all the Apple users. Apart from iOS 13, MacOS, and WatchOS, but this article is not about the os update or new feature. This is about the security of the Apple owners, the company has announced a new way to restrict third-party sites and services from getting access to your login information when you sign up to an app.

"Now this can be convenient, but it also can come at the cost of your privacy - your personal information sometimes gets shared behind the scenes and these logins can be used to track you," Tech Crunch quoted Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi as saying at the company's annual developer conference.

Basically, what happens the developer gives a chance to the user to sign in with one click. Suppose you are logging in on Facebook, Google or Twitter for the first time, you will be asked to save the login credentials so that you needn't have to sign in again and again. To get rid of this Apple has introduced the "Sign in with Apple" button instead.

According to Apple with this, the company is authenticating users to use their FaceID on their iPhone without compromising their information with a third-party app or site.

As per Federighi, with this new inclusion, Apple user can create their new accounts by using "Sign in with Apple" without sharing any personal details.

"That's good news because we each get a unique random address, and this means you can disable any one of them at any time when you're tired of hearing from that app," said Federighi.

Let's see how Apple is going to implement this new feature and when Apple users will get to use this feature.