Apple Cryptocurrency Tipped As Company Posts Job Vacancy In Alternate Payments

Cryptocurrency seems to be the buzzword both in the business and tech world. With Elon Musk prizing Dogecoin, the values of cryptocurrency seem to be going uphill. In this scenario, we might soon be getting a new crypto player. And it's none other than Apple. From the looks of it, we might soon get Apple cryptocurrency, dubbed iCoin.

Apple Looking For Alternative Payments

Reports suggest Apple is working on 'alternative payments'. Apple has reportedly posted a new job opening, on a lookout for a Business Development Manager - Alternative Payments. While alternative payment is a very broad term, it also points towards cryptocurrency.

"The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions," the job description on its official job forum notes.

Apple's requirement for the new hire requires the person to also form "partnership framework and commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, identifying key players and managing relationships with strategic alternative payment partners." Plus, this is an opening for a full-time job located at its home base in Cupertino, CA.

Apple Cryptocurrency Tipped

Looking at the job description, alternative payments is indeed a broad term. At the same time, there are multiple indications that this could be something to do with cryptocurrency. The recruit will also need to work with "alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency" the blog post notes.

To note, several tech companies have been working on alternate payments to boost digital payments. We've heard of reports of Apple working on a digital payments Card, something similar to the Google Card based on NFC payments. If Apple is indeed looking for recruits in alternative payments, it could mean something in the digital payments sector as well.

Digital wallets and cryptocurrency have certainly piqued the interest of tech companies and Apple doesn't want to be left behind. Reports have further speculated that the upcoming Apple crypto could be called iCoin - something to keep it in sync with iPhone and iPad series. However, it's too early to conclude as these are merely speculations.

