Apple Discreetly Working On Satellites To Beam Data Directly On Devices

Apple is secretly working on making its technology better. Reports say that the iPhone maker has a discreet team working on satellites and wireless technology in a bid to find new ways to get internet connection directly on its devices. The secret team comprises aerospace engineers, satellite & antenna designers, and others working on the project.

The idea here is to develop communication satellites to enhance wireless technology and beam data directly to the user's device. This could potentially reduce the dependence on wireless network carriers and traditional networks. Bloomberg reports also claim that Apple could be working on satellites for precise location tracking to enhance its Maps app.

There are a dozen companies with a strong foothold in developing satellites. Take for instance Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin. These are some of the biggest names in the satellites development industry. Additionally, Amazon is also working to deploy 3,000 satellites as part of a constellation.

And there's the SpaceX Starlink, which is working on building a satellite constellation to provide internet access worldwide. Joining the list is Facebook, who is also keen to launch satellites for beaming data, especially in the underdeveloped countries.

Apple has been hiring a number of hardware, software, and design experts. The company has also been stocking up talented engineers with experience in designing components for communications equipment. Executives from aerospace and wireless data delivery fields have also joined Apple and could be working on the secret team.

At the same time, the secret project is still in the early stages and could easily be dropped. After all, Apple discreetly working on satellites is an expensive affair and requires niche talent. Apple could channel its resources to simply work with the on-ground equipment to take data from existing satellites to beam data. Apple has declined to comment.

