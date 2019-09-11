Just In
Apple Launches Apple TV+ At Rs. 99 Per Month In India
After introducing Apple TV+ in March this year, Apple has finally announced the plans and the pricing at the event held in California. The new streaming service will be available from November 1 at Rs. 99 per month.
The service will be available on the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, and Mac with a seven-day free trial. The company has also announced that subscribers can watch all Apple TV+ originals shows both online and offline, ad-free and on-demand, on the Apple TV app.
The app will also be available on select Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future. Furthermore, if a customer purchases a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get a one-year subscription of Apple TV+ for free. Besides, six members of the family can share one subscription, under the family sharing pack.
Apple TV+ will also offer original shows, movies, and documentaries, including "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "See," "For All Mankind" and "The Elephant Queen."
How to Subscribe Apple TV+
- Customers need to have an updated version of the iOS 12.3, or later and macOS Catalina to watch content. The subscription will automatically renew at Rs. 99 per month at the end of the seven-day free trial.
- Customers can also subscribe to tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox to watch Apple TV+.
- Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later to watch Apple TV+ originals directly on their smart TVs.
