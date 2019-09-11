ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Launches Apple TV+ At Rs. 99 Per Month In India

    By
    |

    After introducing Apple TV+ in March this year, Apple has finally announced the plans and the pricing at the event held in California. The new streaming service will be available from November 1 at Rs. 99 per month.

    Apple Launches Apple TV+ At Rs. 99 Per Month In India

     

    The service will be available on the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, and Mac with a seven-day free trial. The company has also announced that subscribers can watch all Apple TV+ originals shows both online and offline, ad-free and on-demand, on the Apple TV app.

    The app will also be available on select Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future. Furthermore, if a customer purchases a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get a one-year subscription of Apple TV+ for free. Besides, six members of the family can share one subscription, under the family sharing pack.

    Apple TV+ will also offer original shows, movies, and documentaries, including "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "See," "For All Mankind" and "The Elephant Queen."

    How to Subscribe Apple TV+

    • Customers need to have an updated version of the iOS 12.3, or later and macOS Catalina to watch content. The subscription will automatically renew at Rs. 99 per month at the end of the seven-day free trial.
    • Customers can also subscribe to tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox to watch Apple TV+.
    • Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later to watch Apple TV+ originals directly on their smart TVs.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iPhone

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue