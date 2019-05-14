Apple TV app available in over 100 countries including India News oi-Priyanka Dua Family Sharing feature, the Apple TV app allows up to six members to share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their Apple ID and password.

Apple has started rolling out its TV app in over 100 countries across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and select Samsung smart TVs.

With the free iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 software update, customers around the world can now subscribe to Apple TV channels within the Apple TV app - paying for only the ones they want - and watch on demand directly in the app," the company wrote in a blog post.

Through its Family Sharing feature, the Apple TV app allows up to six members to share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their Apple ID and password.

"Subscribers can watch and download shows and movies both online and offline, making the Apple TV app the first and only place where HBO subscribers can download movies and shows such as "Game of Thrones" for offline viewing."

Also starting today, users worldwide can enjoy personalized recommendations of shows and movies from more than 150 video apps and streaming services and over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows, including the largest collection of 4K HDR titles available to browse, buy or rent - all within the new Apple TV app.

The Watch Now section features Up Next, where users can quickly find and watch their favorites with activity synced across devices, as well as explore expertly curated collections based on a secure and comprehensive understanding of users' viewing interests.

Additionally, customers can find their purchased movies and shows from iTunes in the redesigned Library tab, now organized by Recently Added, Downloaded, Genres and more.

However, the app will be available for MacBook users later this year.

Highlights

The Apple TV app offering Apple TV channels and iTunes movies and TV shows will also be available on all 2019 Samsung smart TVs and select 2018 models.

Customers with eligible VIZIO, LG and Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year.