Apple launches 'Voluntary Recall' for faulty, wall plug adaptors

Apple has announced a "Voluntary Recall and Exchange Programme" of AC wall plug adapters designed for use primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

These faulty wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit, the company said in a post.

In fact, iPhone-maker is asking customers to refrain from using affected plug adapters.

"An affected three-prong plug adapter is white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter," the post added.

The company has also announced a major expansion of its recycling programs, quadrupling the number of locations US customers can send their iPhone to be disassembled by Daisy, its recycling robot.

Daisy will disassemble and recycle select used iPhones returned to Best Buy stores throughout the US and KPN retailers in the Netherlands. Customers can also turn in their eligible devices to be recycled at any Apple Store or through apple.com as part of the Apple Trade-In program.

Apple has received nearly 1 million devices through Apple programs and each Daisy can disassemble 1.2 million devices per year. In 2018, the company refurbished more than 7.8 million Apple devices and helped divert more than 48,000 metric tons of electronic waste from landfills.

Apple also uses 100 percent recycled tin in a key component of the main logic boards of 11 different products. The company's engineering of an aluminum alloy made from 100 percent recycled aluminum allows the new MacBook Air and Mac mini to have nearly half the carbon footprint of earlier models. Starting this year, aluminum recovered through the Apple Trade-In program is being remelted into the enclosures for the MacBook Air.