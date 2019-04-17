ENGLISH

    Qualcomm and Apple agree to drop all litigation

    Qualcomm is most likely to supply 5G modems to upcoming iPhones

    Surprisingly, Qualcomm and Apple have agreed to drop all litigations against each other. The latest press release from the Apple and Qualcomm claims that all ongoing litigations against each other will come to an end with an immediate effect.

    Apple and Qualcomm have agreed to a global patent license agreement, which re-affirms that the company will be working together for the next six years. Within the settlement, Apple has decided to pay an unspecified amount to Qualcomm.

    In accordance with the joint announcement, Intel has also confirmed that the company will not be working on 5G modems for smartphones. FYI, Intel was expected to supply 5G chipsets for the upcoming iPhone models.

    Qualcomm to supply 5G modems

    With the launch of the Snapdragon X50 and the Snapdragon X55 5G modems, Qualcomm has proved that the company is ready to provide 5G technology. Apple is expected to launch 5G capable iPhones in 2020, and these smartphones are expected to feature a Qualcomm 5G modem.

    With the latest update, Apple and Qualcomm can work together to create better products, including 5G capable smartphones. The class 2019 iPhones are expected to support 4G LTE networks, where Apple is likely to shift to 5G in the year 2020.

    As of now, there is no information on the exact amount that Apple is paying to Qualcomm. Considering the lawsuits that Qualcomm had against Apple, Qualcomm will be getting a pretty big paycheck with more number of zeros for sure.

    Read More About: apple qualcomm news 5g smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
