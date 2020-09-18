Apple Store Online Comes To India; CEO Tim Cook Confirms Launch On September 23 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Store online is the latest initiative by the company to aggressively push into the Indian market. The new Apple Store online will launch on September 23, CEO Tim Cook confirmed in a new tweet. The online store will offer a full range of products from Apple and even provide customer support directly.

Previously, reports highlighted that Apple is working on opening its store online before the Diwali festivities kick in. Apple had planned to open the new store much earlier, however, with the pandemic and the consecutive lockdown - the plans have been delayed to finally launch on September 23.

Apple Store Online: What It Offers

The upcoming Apple Store will offer support and guidance in two languages, namely English and Hindi. The store will also provide many services including allowing people to custom configure any Mac before purchasing it.

Plus, buyers can avail additional discounts on accessories and access special pricing on iPads and MacBook, especially for students. Apple is also said to provide financing options and trade-in programs that are introduced for students.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

The Apple Store online also brings in the Apple Care+ online feature. The purchase of Apple Care+ further extends the warranty of your Apple product up to two years of technical support and accidental damage cover.

Apple also noted that all orders booked via the Apple Store online will ship with contactless delivery fulfilled by BlueDart within 24 to 72 hours of placing the order. To make the launch more attractive, Apple also plans to offer photography and music sessions ahead of the Diwali festivities.

Apple Store Online: A Welcome Move

So far, Apple products were available via various Apple support stores and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. Having the Apple Store online is surely welcome as it opens the doors to specialists to get guidance directly from Apple itself.

Furthermore, opening the online store is the first step before exploring physical stores in the country. Presently, the first physical retail outlet is speculated to be in Mumbai before moving to Bengaluru. The Indian gadgets market - especially smartphones - are largely dominated by Chinese brands. As the standoff between India and China continues, having other popular global brands like Apple is certainly welcome.

