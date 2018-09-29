Apple wins patent infringement lawsuit against University of Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin's Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) back in 2014 filed a lawsuit against the Cupertino tech giant Apple with the allegation of patent infringement. The company claimed that Apple's A-series chipset on iPhone 5s, 6 and 6Plus smartphones infringed a patent of 1998 for boosting the efficiency of integrated circuits. Later the company was ordered to pay $234 million for the damage.

In return, Apple had filed an appeal and now the company has succeeded in proving itself innocent and the judgment is being reversed. In the starting, Apple was ordered to pay a damage sun of $862 million for the infringement. Later the amount was reduced to $234 million. But later in 2017, the sum was doubled to $506 million for continuing the infringement.

"We hold that no reasonable juror could have found literal infringement in this case," Chief Judge Sharon Prost wrote for the Washington, D.C.-based appeals court.

The tech giant later argued that the claim is invalid and even the damage calculation is wrong, even in the case of a valid claim the damage sum is not this much high. Now the report claims that there was no infringement from Apple's side. However, its now clear yet that the court has ruled based on the validity of the patent, or on the infringement claim itself.

