Banks might soon begin communicating with users via WhatsApp

We all might have experienced our WhatsApp inbox getting flooded with good morning messages and forwarded messages from our friends and family. Sometimes it can be little annoying when our phones keep on beeping with these messages. Now, it seems that users out there will be bugged more going forward as some reports of banks starting communication with users on WhatsApp is surfacing over the web.

According to some reports from the ht, the banks might soon begin communicating with their customers on WhatsApp. This will include communicating ATM cash withdrawal details and poS (point of sales) transactions using WhatsApp. It is also being said that at least five major banks are working on the same. The Banks are also looking towards ways with which the customers will also be able to reply.

In order to achieve this banks will need to incorporate WhatsApp and will need to appear to the users as a verified account. A spokesperson from State Bank of India said that "We are examining all aspects related to communication on WhatsApp, and will take a decision based on this".

It is also being reported that ICICI Bank and Axis Bank which are amongst the largest Indian private sector banks are currently considering the WhatsApp as an option to communicate with the customers. Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank LTD had announced that it will be introducing its banking services on WhatsApp as its pilot project. So the users who have a Kotak bank account they might be able to interact with the bank soon.

As per the regulations set Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks need to send the users alerts for basic transactions including ATM cash withdrawals, point of sales transaction and also transfer fund to users registered mobile number via SMS. So, when a user withdraws money from any ATM, the bank will send an SMS to a user stating that they have withdrawn money by their debit card.

The SMS which the bank sends consists if the last four digit of a user's debit card, an amount that they have withdrawn along with the branch details, city name and date and time. The SMS also has the details of the balance remaining in the user's account. This is the type of message which the banks want to send the users via WhatsApp.

Users will also be able to communicate with the bank apart from receiving the alerts. Indusland Bank commented on the matter and said: "It allows two-way communication with replies to customer messages and provides basic banking services, such as checking the balance and mini statements, reward points, and updating Aadhaar details through WhatsApp,".