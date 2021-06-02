Beware Of Fake CoWIN App Link SMS Scam! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Online scams aren't new to us but many fraudsters are using the situation of the pandemic to make money on the digital platform. Hackers are trying various means to trick people and collect their personal details to steal their money. One of the new online scams claims to let those who are 18+ download the CoWIN app to book their COVID-19 vaccine slot. However, this is a fake SMS.

The fake SMS is being sent from the phone number +919126874440. Firstly, it has to be noted that such messages will be sent out only by the Indian government and not by any other third-party sources or random mobile numbers. This is the first step that makes the message suspicious.

Fake CoWIN App SMS Details

Next, the text message that is being circulated contains actual and grammatical errors. It reads as follows, "REGISTER FOR VACINE NOW from age 18+ Register for vaccine using CoWinHelp app. Download from below link: http://tiny.cc/COWIN-HElP."

As mentioned above, there is a spelling mistake in the message. Moreover, there is no such app called CoWINHelp on either Google Play Store or Apple App Store that can be downloaded on your device. In fact, the Indian government has mentioned several times that the vaccine slots can be booked only via the CoWIN portal and there is no app for the same.

Payal the link in the message claims that you can download the CoWINHelp app, its URL looks suspicious. For the uninitiated, the link to the official CoWIN portal is https://www.cowin.gov.in/. However, the fake website link is completely different. So, if you got this fake CoWIN app SMS, then you should not click on the link and just delete it. Keep in mind not to click on any third-party link that you got apart from reliable sources.

Do keep in mind that you can book for COVID-19 vaccine slots via the CoWIN portal mentioned above. Also, you can book the same via UMANG and Aarogya Setu apps. Furthermore, there are some reliable third-party tools and websites to help you get notified of the available vaccine slots but these just notify you of the slots and you cannot book the vaccine appointment from there.

