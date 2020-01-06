ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CES 2020: Bosch Unveils Virtual Sun Visor To Avoid Road Accidents

    By
    |

    The number of traffic accidents is increasing consistently. While there are several reasons for road accidents like reckless driving, drunk driving - the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has indicated that Sun glare is one of the prominent reasons for accidents. This is where Bosch is helping with the new virtual visor to block the Sun's glare.

    CES 2020: Bosch Unveils Virtual Sun Visor To Avoid Road Accidents

     

    Bosch Virtual Visor Features

    Bosch unveiled the virtual visor in a bid to help drivers with the Sun's glare while driving. The technology is inspired by LCD televisions and applies Artificial Intelligence. The Bosch virtual visor uses algorithms and a camera to analyze what the driver is seeing through the liquid crystal display.

    Next, the virtual visors darken the section through which the sunlight glare hits their eyes, the German automobile company revealed at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Only a section of the screen is darkened while the rest of the display remains transparent. In this way, the virtual visors block the sun without obscuring a large section of the driver's field of vision.

    Bosch highlighted the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data that shows thousands of accidents occurring each year due to the Sun's glare. Another data revealed that road accidents are higher by 16 percent when the sun is shining brightly and directly towards the driver's field of vision.

    The traditional sun visors used in automobiles now block a large area from the driver's field of vision to avoid the glare. In comparison, the new Bosch virtual visor features advanced technology. "You could be driving right toward the sun and you would still be able to see adequately," said Jason Zink, one of the engineers on the project at the unveiling.

     

    Zink also mentioned that the developing team found most drivers adjust their traditional sun visors in a way that it casts a shadow on their own eyes. Ryan Todd, the engineer behind the idea of virtual visors says that he was inspired by how TV sets can control the brightness with LCD technology.

    For now, there's no report about when the visor technology will be commercially available. A Bosch spokesperson said that the company is currently in 'active discussions' on commercializing the visors. But there were no other details provided.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news cars ai
    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue