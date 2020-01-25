CJI Introduces AI Judicial System: Human Discretion To Be Replaced? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Chief Justice of India has emphasized the need for artificial intelligence in the judicial system. CJI S. A. Bobde said that AI can be deployed in cases that are repetitive and also speed up the dispute resolution process. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can also be deployed for document management, CJI said.

AI In Judicial System

He added that use of AI technology in the judicial system is fascinating and could achieve a significant breakthrough. At the same time, AI can't replace human discretion, he noted. Artificial intelligence can speed up the process, especially in tribunals like ITAT in docket management and decision making.

"I am of the view, based on the experience of the systems that have used artificial intelligence, that it is only the repetitive area or decision making such as rates of taxation, etc..." Bobde said. He further noted that AI can be applied in areas that are invariably the same or something mechanical in nature.

Speaking at the 79th Founder's Day celebration of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), the Chief Justice announced where AI will be deployed in the Indian judicial system. He said that the AI systems deployed in the Indian courts have the reading speeds of 1 million characters per second.

Moreover, India isn't the only one who's keen on working with AI in judicial system, the CJI noted. "I can imagine a similar system can be used to read and extract all relevant facts, compute tax effect, and assist in a myriad of ways to propel the pace of decision making," he said.

He added that it's reassuring to discover that more and more nationals are taking an initiative towards implementing and experimenting with AI in their judicial systems. He believes that AI is bringing in new hope to drive the public faith in the judicial system. "One of the most transparent measures to adjudge performance is your ability to dispose of cases," he said.

Best Mobiles in India