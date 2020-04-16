Coronavirus Lockdown: E-Commerce Platforms To Deliver Essentials Post April 20

The lockdown was earlier expected to be lifted off on April 14; however, looking at the spiking number of cases, PM Narendra Modi announced an extension till 3rd May, 2020.

It isn't surprising that this situation has been tough for the majority of the masses. People are not only barred from venturing out of their homes, but orders have been passed to shut commercial places which have taken a toll on the economy as well. Only access to essential commodities such as medicines and groceries has been allowed until now.

But, the second phase of the lockdown in India will be getting some respite post April 20 as the government plans to allow some of the industries to start functioning under strict guidelines. E-commerce companies are amongst such services which will begin operating starting next week in the country.

Services To Be Functional Post April 20 In India

After April 20, e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon will be allowed to function in the country. This is a major step taken by the government to help reach supplies to the consumers at their doorsteps.

In addition to the e-commerce, the government will also be allowing the operations of farming, fisheries, animal husbandry, and some limited commercial and private establishments offering services like print and electronic media, DTH services, IT and IT-enabled services (with up to 50 percent of workforce allowed), courier services, and manufacturing industries.

Currently Active Online Services

It is worth mentioning that some online essential service providers are currently up and running and serving consumers with daily needs. For instance, food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy are actively serving the masses with pre-cooked as well as daily rations.

So, one doesn't have to specifically venture out to get the groceries and can get easily get them delivered at the doorstep. There have been strict guidelines set for all the company's to ensure the security of both the delivery agent as well as the customer.

These companies are also offering no contact delivery option where the rider or the delivery agent will safely drop the item at your doorstep without any physical contact.

Similarly, Urban Clap which is the largest home service market place in India has resumed its essential services in some parts of the country including Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad (Haryana).

The services which the company has resumed include electricians, plumbers, AC service & repair, carpenters, refrigerator, and RO repair, etc.

What To Expect From The E-Commerce Services

The COVID-19 outbreak has been a major setback for the majority of the industry. The electronics and smartphone industry has also taken a toll on the lockdown situation all around.

Major tech events like the MWC 2020 and others were canceled and the tech giants had no other option than to take the online route for the launch of new products.

Brands including Xiaomi and Motorola were supposed to introduce their new devices. However, the extension of the lockdown has been the major hindrance.

With the operations being shut and deliveries being stopped, the option to get the products delivered was becoming a task for the companies. Now, with the services being resumed, we can expect to see some smartphone launches in the coming days also order some online.